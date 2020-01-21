Seven clubs who could still recruit before the start of the season

The 2020 season officially gets underway in less than 10 days and for every club, there are new signings to get excited about (unless you’re St Helens).

But with just days to go before the season kicks-off, there are still some clubs looking to add to their squad.

Here are seven clubs who could still recruit before the first game of the season.

Bradford Bulls

The Bulls have gone from boasting one of the biggest squads in the country last year to one of the smallest.

Around 20 players have left the club after another turbulent off-season, but their house appears to be getting in order.

John Kear has admitted they have a reduced budget but also confirmed reinforcements are coming. At least one should be expected before their season opener with London.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans love a late signing, whether that be on the cusp of the season or once it is underway.

In the last two years, they’ve done it mid-season, and done well out of it. Josh Drinkwater came in during 2018 and helped change their fortunes, which ultimately led to Challenge Cup success. Last year, Sam Kasiano was drafted in from Melbourne and had a fair impact on Steve McNamara’s side.

This year may see the Dragons pressed into action a bit sooner than usual. The unexpected departure of Brayden Wiliame to the NRL, coupled with an injury to Lewis Tierney, has left them a bit light in the outside backs, while it’s no secret that they’re after a prop too, with the likes of Ben Flower, Gil Dudson and Lee Mossop all mooted as potential targets.

Hull KR

For the Robins, they simply need to recruit out of necessity.

They have already lost their biggest prop in Mose Masoe while co-captain Weller Hauraki is to miss three months with an ankle problem.

Throw in another lengthy absentee in Dean Hadley, the fact Mitch Garbutt could miss the start of the year and Matt Parcell certainly will through suspension, their pack has been decimated before their first game.

Masoe’s injury will provide them cap dispensation, but also an NFT quota spot to get some business done.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds, like others, want a prop.

The departure of Trent Merrin has left a significant chunk of their cap unspent, as well as a quota spot.

Currently, it appears Leeds will bide their time in filling that void, deciding to see what becomes available after the season is underway.

But never say never, a major injury or a sudden change in the market and Leeds could make a move.

London Broncos

Pretty self-explanatory this one.

It’s no secret that the Broncos are waiting on Mitch Allgood’s visa. If and when that arrives, he’ll become a Bronco.

That news shouldn’t be too far away now.

Wakefield Trinity

Chris Chester hinted at the club’s media day that one more new face could arrive if the right deal popped up.

There have been no murmurings out of Belle Vue that anything is on the horizon, but with a few injuries already cropping up, Trinity could decide to make a move in time for round 1.

They do boast a big squad, however. Even though there might be a budget for another player, they don’t appear too desperate right now.

Warrington Wolves

Earlier this year, CEO Karl Fitzpatrick confirmed the club wasn’t finished and were after a prop to finalise their squad.

They have now been linked with Leilani Latu, the Gold Coast Titans prop who was made available to Super League clubs a few weeks ago.

That deal could well be announced soon.