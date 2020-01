Lewis Tierney has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a facial fracture.

The Catalans speedster suffered the injury in the club’s pre-season victory over Toulouse Olympique.

He underwent scans which confirmed a fracture, which will keep him out for the opening rounds of the year.

It is an unwanted blow for head coach Steve McNamara, who is already a man down in the backs after the departure of Brayden Wiliame to St George Illawarra.