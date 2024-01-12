Seven set to make debut for Castleford Tigers in Keighley Cougars friendly

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has named his first 20-man squad for the West Yorkshire club’s friendly away at Keighley Cougars on Sunday.

Lingard was appointed as head coach following a dismal season for the Tigers, in which they finished second bottom of the Super League table.

It’s a new-look Castleford side for 2024 with new signings Nixon Putt, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, Luis Johnson, Rowan Milnes, Innes Senior and Josh Simm all set to make their debuts.

🟢 Craig Lingard has picked his first squad as Head Coach of Castleford Tigers!https://t.co/nIT4VdrETL#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 12, 2024

The game itself will be former Tigers favourite Jake Webster’s testimonial, who is now Keighley’s Director of Rugby after being appointed to the role last summer.

Webster made the step up from commercial executive following the departure of former head coach Rhys Lovegrove.

