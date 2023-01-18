Seven Super League stars that will be playing local rugby league in 2023 including Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity duos

RETIRING from professional rugby league doesn’t always mean that a sporting career is over.

A number of players, particularly those in Australia, join local rugby league sides in a bid to keep up their fitness or give back to the community they were a part of before their Super League careers flourished.

Here are those ex-Super League stars that will be playing local rugby league in 2023.

Jy Hitchcox – Western Suburbs Red Devils

Formerly of Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards, Jy Hitchcox will be plying his trade with the Western Suburbs Red Devils in 2023 whilst mining.

Grant Millington – Western Suburbs Red Devils

A hero at the Castleford Tigers, Grant Millington will be reuniting with Jy Hitchcox at the Western Suburbs Red Devils whilst also mining in 2023.

David Fifita – Entrance Tigers

A stalwart of Wakefield Trinity, David Fifita left the club at the end of 2022 after seven years in West Yorkshire. The prop will now be playing for the Entrance Tigers.

Blake Ferguson – Thirlmere Roosters

Following his exit from the Leigh Leopards after helping the Lancashire club make it into Super League, Blake Ferguson will be making his mark with the Thirlmere Roosters in 2023.

Brad Takairangi – Dapto Canaries

There was speculation that former Hull KR star Brad Takairangi would stay in the UK, but he will join up with ex-Leigh star Blake Wallace at the Dapto Canaries in 2023.

Pita Godinet – Dapto Canaries

Along with Brad Takairangi, former Wakefield Trinity playmaker Pita Godinet will be linking up with Blake Wallace at the Dapto Canaries this year.

Jonathan Walker – Geelong Sharks

The former Castleford Tigers forward has been plying his trade in Australia for the past few seasons and now he will be playing for the Geelong Sharks in 2023.