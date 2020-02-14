Sezer kicks Huddersfield to second straight win

Aidan Sezer’s late penalty goal secured Huddersfield a 12-10 win over Salford.

The Giants’ new marquee signing set up Huddersfield’s second try and kicked the winning points to secure Huddersfield two straight wins to start the season, both away from home.

Sezer had already denied Ken Sio with a superb try-saving tackle when the Giants took the lead through Adam O’Brien.

Salford hit back through Sio to ensure Salford were just 6-4 behind at half-time, and went ahead when Dan Sarginson stepped through the Giants defence.

But Huddersfield replied through Senior to bring the game level going into the closing stages.

The changing point cames with five minutes remaining. Kevin Brown was sin-binned for leading with the head on Jordan Turner, which prompted referee to change his initial decision of a penalty against the Giants. Niall Evalds was then adjudged to have knocked on to force a repeat set, Salford conceded a penalty and Sezer kicked Huddersfield ahead.

Salford had a huge chance with the last play of the game as Sio broke down the right, but Darnell McIntosh won the footrace to a kick through the line to secure the win for the Giants.

Salford: Evalds, Sio, Welham, Sarginson, Williams, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Jones, Johnson, Greenwood Pauli, McCarthy, Burke. Subs: Lannon, Yates, Lussick, Pauli.

Huddersfield: McIntosh, McGillvary, Wood, Turner, Senior, Gaskell, Sezer, English, O’Brien, Matagi, Murphy, Wardle, Lawrence. Subs: Clough, Gavet, Edwards, Ta’ai.