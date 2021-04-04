Sezer likely to miss two more weeks

Ian Watson reckons Huddersfield could be up and running by the time star Australian halfback Aidan Sezer is back in action.

The classy former Canberra man had a stellar first season in Super League, making the 2020 Dream Team.

But he has yet to play this season due to injury – and the Giants have lost both matches under their new coach, 22-10 to Hull and 20-10 to Catalans on Saturday.

Sezer, who has been suffering from a groin strain, faces a couple more weeks on the sidelines.

“Aidan has had a bit of a setback,” explained Watson. “He trained last Wednesday and got through the majority of the session but then felt a tweak.

“We decided to get him scanned and it’s come out he’s going to be a couple of weeks. You’re going to miss someone like him.”

Watson is also waiting on a possible suspension for England forward Joe Greenwood, who was dismissed against the Catalans Dragons for a swinging arm on Samisoni Langi in the 76th minute.

But he saw positive signs against the French side as he prepares for Sunday’s Challenge Cup third-round clash at Leigh.

“In the first half, I didn’t think we gave ourselves a chance in the game,” he said.

“We were too poor with our discipline off the back of sets once we’d kicked. They just got easy metres and easy field position off the back of our ill-discipline in the first half.

“But the second half will teach us a lesson. We spoke at half-time that we didn’t seem to have learned from the Hull game, but that changed. In the second half and we were miles better.

“It will click at some point; it’s building a process and building a mentality into the players. They’re not a million miles away.

“We miss some good quality ball, but the more you back into your system the more good ball you get.

“If we learn our lessons, I’ll be happy. It will always take time, it’s only when you start playing that you can fix things up.”

