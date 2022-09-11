Shaun Kenny-Dowall remains driven ahead of fourth season at Hull KR

Shaun Kenny-Dowall admits he didn’t expect to be at Hull KR so long but is already looking forward to a fourth year with the club.

The former New Zealand international joined the Robins ahead of the 2020 season and has been an exceptional performer throughout his time there.

He recently became only the sixth Hull KR player to earn a spot in the Super League Dream Team, following in the footsteps of Peter Fox, Michael Dobson, Ben Galea and Clint Newton, who all featured in 2009 (with Dobson retaining his place the following year) and Kane Linnett in 2021.

Kenny-Dowall extended his contract earlier this year to continue in 2023 and still feels in top shape, despite turning 35 before the new campaign starts.

“I never expected to prolong my stay this year, never mind signing for a fourth at this team, but I love it,” said the centre.

“It’s a sign of the way things have gone for me. I just go back to the drawing board each year, and we will play things as they come.

“I’ve had to reinvent the way I eat, train and live, and I’m always learning. That’s the key.

“I have a good sense of purpose off the field, and the Super League suits my style of play. I’ve got a great family, and they help a lot.”

Meanwhile, the Robins have signed seven Academy graduates to two-year contracts with the first team from next season.

The group includes Connor Barley, who made three Super League appearances in the final weeks of the season for the injury-hit Robins.

Darnell Byas, Harvey Moore, Harvey Reynolds, Jack Potter and Leo Tennison will also join the Hull KR squad.

“It’s been slowly bubbling over the last few years as the Academy came back together,” said Rovers’ head of player development, Jason Netherton.

“The fans should be really excited about seeing these home-grown local players join the first team for 2023.”

