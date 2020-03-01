Shaun Wane drops in for Back Chat return

The Rugby League Back Chat TV show will return to the screens this week, when broadcaster Freesports TV screens the opening 2020 edition this Thursday at 5.00pm.

The opening episode will feature new England coach Shaun Wane (pictured), League Express editor Martyn Sadler and Rugby League writer Phil Caplan.

The show will be presented by Matthew Shaw of League Express, and will run until early October, with the last edition set to preview this season’s Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The show will be recorded in Brighouse, and will include a wide variety of guests discussing a range of Rugby League topics from all parts of the game.

“I’m really looking forward to the show returning to the screen and we intend to provide interesting discussion and debate about all the latest happenings in Rugby League,” said Shaw.

“The show has been running now for several years, after originating on Sky Sports and now featuring on the Freesports channel. We had great feedback last year and it’s been nice having so many supporters asking when the show is returning to our screens.

“We have Shaun Wane on the first show and we are determined to deliver the show’s best every year with regards to guests.

“In this week’s League Express we have asked our readers to give us their opinion on the sort of guests they would prefer us to invite onto the show. You can cast your vote on the Totalrl.com website and we’ll be taking that vote very seriously as we look to compile our guest lists for later in the season.”

The second edition of the show, to be broadcast on 12 March, will feature Hull KR’s Danny McGuire, Garreth Carvell of the Rugby League Players’ Association and player-agent Craig Harrison.

A week later RFL Match Officials Director Steve Ganson will be a guest, alongside former Huddersfield Giants star Eorl Crabtree and another guest yet to be confirmed.

On 2nd April the three guests will be RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer, Bradford Bulls head coach John Kear and Salford Red Devils Director Ian Blease.