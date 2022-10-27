Shaun Wane names captain in absence of Sam Tomkins for England’s World Cup clash with Greece

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has named a new captain in the absence of Sam Tomkins for Saturday’s clash against Greece.

Williams, who captained England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up victory over Fiji earlier this month, replaces Tomkins with the latter being one of a number of players rested after appearing in the victories over Samoa and France.

With those victories, England are already through to the quarter-finals with Papua New Guinea looking like Wane’s opponents in that round as things stand.

The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 145pm (see media advisory below).

England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (230pm)

7 George Williams (captain)

2 Tommy Makinson

5 Ryan Hall

6 Jack Welsby

8 Tom Burgess

10 Luke Thompson

12 John Bateman

13 Victor Radley

14 Dom Young

15 Morgan Knowles

16 Matty Lees

17 Mike Cooper

18 Chris Hill

19 Andy Ackers

20 Mike McMeeken

21 Marc Sneyd

22 Joe Batchelor

23 Mikolaj Oledzki

24 Kai Pearce-Paul