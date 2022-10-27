Shaun Wane names captain in absence of Sam Tomkins for England’s World Cup clash with Greece

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has named a new captain in the absence of Sam Tomkins for Saturday’s clash against Greece.
Williams, who captained England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up victory over Fiji earlier this month, replaces Tomkins with the latter being one of a number of players rested after appearing in the victories over Samoa and France.
With those victories, England are already through to the quarter-finals with Papua New Guinea looking like Wane’s opponents in that round as things stand.
The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 145pm (see media advisory below).
England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (230pm)
7 George Williams (captain)
2 Tommy Makinson
5 Ryan Hall
6 Jack Welsby
8 Tom Burgess
10 Luke Thompson
12 John Bateman
13 Victor Radley
14 Dom Young
15 Morgan Knowles
16 Matty Lees
17 Mike Cooper
18 Chris Hill
19 Andy Ackers
20 Mike McMeeken
21 Marc Sneyd
22 Joe Batchelor
23 Mikolaj Oledzki
24 Kai Pearce-Paul