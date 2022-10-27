Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont reveals plans for another signing and explains why quota stars will not be leaving

LEIGH Leopards have been causing quite the media stir since owner Derek Beaumont rebranded the club last week.

In an impressive press conference, Beaumont revealed a new brand as well as ten new signings, but the signing of Huddersfield Giants star Ricky Leutele took the Leigh club’s quota count to eight.

When asked on Twitter if anyone will be leaving the club, Beaumont gave a defiant answer.

“No one has to leave,” Beaumont said on Twitter. “We will be compliant with operational rules which we expect to be reviewed around the restriction especially concerning British citizens who are non-fed trained. A loaned player isn’t on your quota and can be changed every 2 weeks. We will have a partner club.”

Despite the club being busy in the transfer market already, signing the likes of Zak Hardaker, Gareth O’Brien, Matt Davis and Robbie Mulhern, owner Beaumont also revealed that the club are still in the market to add to the squad.

Beaumont also went on tweet: “Chezzie [Chris Chester] is still in the market to add to the squad if the right player becomes available. We feel we need another middle in there to be solid.”