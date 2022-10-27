Leeds Rhinos forced to move fixture following Leeds United’s rearranged clash with Manchester City

LEEDS Rhinos have been forced into a fixture change following Leeds United’s rearranged clash with Manchester City.

Following the announcement that Leeds United will now play their Premier League game against Manchester City at Elland Road on Wednesday 28th December, Leeds Rhinos have announced that the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge clash against Wakefield Trinity will now revert to its traditional slot on Boxing Day morning, Monday 26th December at Headingley, kick off 11.30am.

It will be a chance for both Leeds and Wakefield fans to see their clubs’ recent recruits in action with the likes of Sam Lisone, Luis Roberts, Derrell Olpherts and Luke Hooley perhaps taking to the field for the Rhinos and Morgan Smith doing the same for Wakefield.

It will be the first opportunity for Leeds and Wakefield in pre-season to show their mettle ahead of what promises to be a big 2023 Super League season for both sides.