Shaun Wane names six debutants and five Wolves in his England squad

England Head Coach Shaun Wane has confirmed his 19-player squad for this Friday’s (25 June) mid-season fixture against the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The squad includes six uncapped players: Tom Davies; Ash Handley; Morgan Knowles; Paul McShane; Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin, although Knowles has previously played for Wales, while Philbin has represented Ireland.

Including Philbin, there are five Warrington players in the squad, with Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie and Stefan Ratchford also selected.

Former Canberra Raiders halfback George Williams is not considered match fit, having last played for the Raiders more than four weeks ago.

England Squad: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors); Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds Rhinos); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves); Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity).

Combined Nations All Stars coach Tim Sheens is expected to name his squad on Tuesday.

Tickets for the game are available now from only £20 (adults) and £10 (under 16s) at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague . Due to current Covid restrictions a limited allocation of tickets is on sale now for this fixture, which is part of a historic double-header featuring the Women’s International between England and Wales.