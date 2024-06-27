Shaun Wane to watch England match against France ‘from hospital bed’

COACH Shaun Wane will watch England’s international against France on Saturday “from his hospital bed”, assistant Andy Last has confirmed.

Wane underwent an ankle operation on Tuesday and did not take charge of England’s camp when it began the following day.

It has now been confirmed that Wane is remaining in hospital through this week and will not take charge for the game.

Instead Last, the former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers boss who is currently assistant coach of Catalans Dragons, will lead the team at Stade Ernest Wallon.

“He’s coming round from his operation,” said Last on Thursday afternoon, ahead of England flying out to France on Friday.

“By all accounts it’s gone well and they’ve dealt with the infection. The complications which he had from his initial op have been resolved.

He’s on the road to recovery now so he’s looking forward to watching us from his hospital bed, and hopefully we put in a strong performance for him to be proud of.”

Wane has been involved in planning and reviewing England training through this week and will decide on team selection for Saturday in partnership with Last.

“Before sessions I’ve spoken to Shaun and we’ve discussed the content of the session, and after the session we’ll review and discuss how it went,” added Last.

“He’s got access to it via video and the analyst provides him with the footage of training so he’s still very much got his finger on the pulse.

“On game day I’m sure he’ll give us some little tips beforehand but he’s confident in me and the rest of the coaching staff to get the job done and I’m sure he’ll be the first person we speak to after the game.”

But Last admitted how significant a disappointment it was for Wane to miss England’s only match during the season.

He said: “The timing of this is rubbish for us all. He’s the leader of this England team and no one can fill the hole Shaun leaves.”

