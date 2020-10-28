Sheffield Eagles land former Hull winger

Sheffield Eagles have signed former Hull FC winger Mike Adlard on a one-year deal.

After a spell in rugby union, Adlard returns to the 13-man code with the Championship club next year.

“Mike has been out of the sport for a couple of years,” said head coach Mark Aston.

“He was full-time with Hull before playing at a decent level of rugby union.

“He is another good kid with massive amounts of potential. While being rather big and strong, he has great feet and can play at full-back too.

“He can certainly beat defenders, which is a skill in its own, and it’s great that we can bring another exciting player into the club at this stage.”

“However, he does know that it will take him a while to establish himself.

“He knows the players we have got at the club, with Ryan Millar – arguably one of the best wingers in the competition – and Rob Worrincy who has massive amounts of experience.

“He needs to learn from those people.”

Adlard added: “I am happy to be coming back to a good standard of Rugby League with the Eagles.

“I have spoken to some of the lads and they seem like a great bunch.

“I am excited to get into the season with them all.”