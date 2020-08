Sheffield Eagles have completed the signing of Batley Bulldogs forward Tyler Dickinson.

League Express can reveal that Eagles coach Mark Aston has made the move into the market to sign Dickinson, 23, a Huddersfield Giants Academy product.

With the Giants, Dickinson made 19 appearances before making the move to Batley ahead of the 2019 season.

He made 15 appearances for the Bulldogs last year, scoring twice.

The capture of Dickinson is Aston’s first known signing for next season.