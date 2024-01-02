Sheffield Eagles veteran Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e issues update following heart attack

SHEFFIELD EAGLES veteran Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has issued an update on social media following a heart attack sustained after a training session.

The South Yorkshire club announced yesterday that QLT had suffered the health scare and that he was recovering in hospital.

Now, the 39-year-old, has taken to Instagram to give an update, thanking his wife for persuading him to go to hospital as well as referencing the mountain of support he has received from the rugby league family.

QLT said: “Not how I wanted to start the new year but grateful to still be here. 💙 On Thursday, I suffered a heart attack after a training session at the gym. If it wasn’t for my wife, who forced me to go to the hospital, the outcome could have been different”

“This experience has been a wake-up call for me. It’s a reminder that life is unpredictable and precious and we should cherish every moment. It’s also a reminder of how blessed I am to have great people in my life!! 🙏🏾❤️

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from all my friends, family, and the rugby community. Your prayers and messages have given me strength and hope during this challenging time. I am truly grateful for each and every one of you.

“The rugby community has shown me once again that we are not just teammates on the field, but a family off it. The support, the messages and the prayers I’ve received from my fellow players and fans have been incredible. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love this sport so much.

“Life has just thrown me a massive curve ball and as I start my recovery journey, I know it won’t be easy. There’ll be ups and downs, physically and mentally, but with my family and support network by my side, I know I’ll keep moving forward.

“Thank you everyone for being a part of my journey. Your continued prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement mean the world to me. God is truly great!! ❤️❤️”

Everyone at League Express passes on their well-wishes to Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e and his family and friends.

