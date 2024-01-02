Castleford Tigers reveal impressive social media following numbers as IMG influence takes hold of Super League clubs

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed their social media following numbers at the end of 2023.

The West Yorkshire club has always had a solid social media engagement base and the numbers released over the weekend prove that is still the case.

The Tigers have a following of 79,000 on Facebook, 36,000 on Instagram, 60,000 on X (formerly Twitter) and 16,000 on TikTok with the club almost accruing 200,000 followers across all social media pages.

Of course, under the new IMG era, digital engagement is a massive tick in the box and is part of the fandom criteria that makes up all professional clubs’ grading.

Alongside the reveal of their followers, Castleford said: “As part of the IMG grading, Digital output was taken into account. The club’s channels were ranked highly in the table and that boils down to the brilliant engagement across all of our channels.

“We will be posting a wide range of fun and engaging content across the coming year, and the channels will be the hub to keep up to date with all things Castleford Tigers. As we approach a cumulative total of 200,000 followers, make sure you’re following every channel so you don’t miss anything going on at the club!”

The Tigers were initially given 12.16 points in IMG’s provisional grading system with the club appealing the decision and later revealing that they should have received 12.91 points.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.