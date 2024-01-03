Widnes Vikings snap up Wigan Warriors prop on season-long loan

WIDNES VIKINGS have snapped up Wigan Warriors forward Harvey Wilson on a season-long loan.

The Vikings recently lost Martyn Reilly with an ACL injury and have thus acted fast to bolster their squad for the 2024 Championship season.

19-year-old Wilson plays as a prop forward and played seven times for Oldham whilst on dual-registration from Wigan during their League One campaign in 2023, scoring twice.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s great to get Harvey on loan with us, he’s a player I have been watching over the last 12 months and his progress has been excellent, being rewarded a full-time contract with Wigan.

“He will bring us lots of energy, and passion and is a player who plays well above his size.

“He has got the hunger to make it in the game and that is something I am keen on bringing to Widnes.”

