Shenton future uncertain

Captain Michael Shenton could have played his last game for Castleford, who have confirmed the signing of Hull’s Bureta Faraimo for next season.

The out-of-contract centre suffered a fractured cheekbone during the 34-16 home Super League defeat by Huddersfield last Monday.

And he’s likely to be out until mid-September, with Tigers coach Daryl Powell saying his side will need to make the play-offs for the 35-year-old to have a chance of featuring again this season.

Pontefract-born Shenton is in his second spell at Castleford, having played for St Helens in 2011 and 2012.

“He’s been a champion player for this club. He’s been immense,” said Powell, who will coach Warrington next year.

“We all owe Shenny the chance to play again and to do that we have got to get into the top six.

“We’ve got to attack it with real positivity and enjoy it all and see where it takes us.”

Winger Faraimo has agreed a deal to cover 2022 and 2023 and play under former Black and Whites coach Lee Radford at Castleford.

Radford was Hull coach when New Zealand-born USA international Faraimo, 31, joined from New Zealand Warriors in 2018.

The former Parramatta Eels player, who had 40 tries in 80 games for Hull ahead of the visit to Warrington, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Lee again. Hopefully we’ll win some silverware together.”

Meanwhile, Castleford have proposed a new short-form eight-a-side competition, inspired by cricket’s The Hundred and Formula 1’s Sprint, to replace the Reserve competition next year.

They see ‘Lightning Rugby’ as a stand-alone competition and have suggested each twelve-man matchday squad should include four under 21s.

Super League have already stated clubs must run a second team in 2022.

