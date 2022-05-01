Hull KR need trophy to show success says Ryan Hall ahead of Challenge Cup semi-finals

Ryan Hall says that Hull Kingston Rovers can only consider their current era to be a success if they secure silverware.

The Robins are two wins away from a first major trophy since 1985, with Huddersfield Giants awaiting in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup this Saturday at Elland Road.

Reaching that stage is further proof of Hull KR’s progress under Tony Smith, who plans to step down as head coach at the end of the season, having transformed the East Yorkshire side from regular strugglers in Super League to play-off semi-finalists last year.

But winger Hall, who won a plethora of trophies as part of a dominant Leeds Rhinos team, wants the club to take the next step.

“We had a good year (relative to) Rovers’ history, but we didn’t win anything last year,” he said.

“We’re still gunning to win something. We’re in all the competitions at the moment; we’re in a semi-final of the Challenge Cup, and there’s the play-offs at the end of the year and hopefully we’ll put ourselves among the pack to be challenging for that.

“We really want to win something as a club and that would determine success for me.”

If they are to reach the Challenge Cup Final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they will likely have to do so without star fullback Lachlan Coote.

The former St Helens man went off for a head injury assessment in Hull KR’s Super League defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night and did not return, though Smith refused to confirm after the game whetherCoote had failed his test or suffered a concussion.

There are also strong injury concerns for Sam Wood (knee) and Matty Storton (shoulder) ahead of the Huddersfield clash after picking up injuries at Leeds.

And Kane Linnett could be ruled out for up to three months with a bicep injury if surgery is required, although Smith said the backrower could be bandaged up and rolled out for the semi-final if needed while he waits for an operation.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.