Sinfield tackles toughest challenge yet for MND

Kevin Sinfield will take on another gruelling cross-code challenge on behalf of people impacted by Motor Neurone Disease.

The 41-year-old Leeds legend has already generated more than £2.7m by completing seven marathons in seven days last year (he ran an eighth in July).

Inspired to raise funds by the plight of his former Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Sinfield plans to run the 101 miles between the homes of Leicester Tigers RU Club, where he now defence coach, and Leeds, where he was a highly-successful player, then the club’s director of rugby, in a day.

The ‘Extra Mile Challenge’ will take place on Monday, November 22 with an initial target of £100,000 from public donations.

Sinfield is also hoping to enlist five benefactors willing to donate £20,000 each, thus doubling the figure.

The route will be split into seven-kilometre sections and Sinfield, this year awarded an OBE for services to Rugby League and charitable fundraising, must complete each within 60 minutes as the next will start on the hour.

“Undoubtedly this is the toughest challenge I have ever attempted but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target,” he said.

“In my short time at the Tigers, people have made me feel so welcome and it is wonderful that we have been able to come up with an event which starts in Leicester and finishes with us coming home to Headingley.

“The response from the public last year was breathtaking and I know, from feedback we have received from the MND Association, every penny that was raised has been put to good use to help members of the MND community across England and Wales.

“The more money we can raise, the more people we can help and ultimately find a cure for this cruel disease.

“We have seen science and research do some incredible things over the last year and I know so much work is going on to find a breakthrough for MND.”

