Sione Mata’utia senses St Helens ‘hitting our straps’ in time for Super League play-offs

SIONE MATA’UTIA can sense serial winners St Helens building momentum for another title charge.

Saints have won the last four Super League Grand Finals with Mata’utia, who joined the club ahead of the 2021 season, playing in the most recent two Old Trafford triumphs.

After signing a new contract to cover next season, with an option for the club to extend it another year to 2025, the 27-year-old backrower has his sights set on further glory.

“I know for me it’d be three (titles) in a row, but I think about it being five in a row because that would be more important,” he said.

“I want that because it would make us one of the best teams ever in the Super League era and nobody could take it away from us if we did it.

“We’ve still got a lot to improve on though, which is the important thing, as long as we’re still finding things to improve on, building momentum, and having that going into the finals as well.

“Hopefully, we’re hitting our straps at the right time of the year.”

Mata’utia, a former Australia and Samoa international during his time with Newcastle Knights, thanked Saints for their patience as his previous contract ran down.

“I’ve got to thank the club for allowing me the time to get through the process,” he added.

“There was a lot that had to go into it in terms of whether it was going to fit for my family to stay here again, knowing my partner would be away from her family.

“(Saints) allowed me a lot of time to let this play out a little bit longer, so I’m grateful for that and for the opportunity to keep doing what I love to do.”

Meanwhile, young back Wesley Bruines will leave Saints at the end of the season to join Warrington Wolves.

Bruines signed a one-year deal when he signed from South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of this year, and is yet to make a first-team appearance (he was an unused sub against Warrington in April, but was about to come on when a last-minute try was scored).

The 20-year-old will reunite at Warrington with incoming coach and fellow Dewsbury man Sam Burgess, whom he worked with at the Rabbitohs.

“Warrington’s a big club and I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Bruines.

“I know Sam from my time in Australia. He explained his vision of what he wants to do with the club and how he wants to develop me as a player.

“It’s going to be a big pre-season for me and hopefully I can put my name out there to compete for a starting shirt.”

