Six Again: Memorable rugby league matches of 2024

With the season all wrapped up, it’s time to look back and reflect on the high points of 2024. Here’s our selection of some of the most memorable matches seen this year. No disrespect to the lower leagues, where we are sure there have been plenty of stand out clashes, but here we’ve focused primarily on televised games as these will have been seen by the widest audiences.

Saturday, 24th February

WIGAN WARRIORS 16 PENRITH PANTHERS 12

Wigan Warriors got their trophy-laden 2024 underway with a simply breathtaking win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge. In what had been a close battle all game, the result went down to the wire with Panthers centre Taylan May appearing to squeeze in at the left corner to level the scores as the final hooter sounded. Minutes, that must have felt like hours to the Warriors faithful, passed as video referee Chris Kendall tried to find proof May had grounded the ball, but he couldn’t. The score was disallowed and Wigan were able to celebrate a fifth World Club crown.

Saturday, 2nd March

MANLY SEA EAGLES 36 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 24

& SYDNEY ROOSTERS 20 BRISBANE BRONCOS 10

If you are looking back on these results from the opening round of the 2024 NRL campaign in years to come, on the face of it they might not look too extraordinary. But these historic matches were significant because they were the first NRL fixtures to be played outside of Australia and New Zealand. Over 40,000 fans turned out to see the four clubs in action at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With Super League clubs and England’s Women joining the event next year, has rugby league found a permanent new home in the Sin City?

Friday, 21st June

LEEDS RHINOS 18 LEIGH LEOPARDS 10

There was not a dry eye in the house or a sound to be heard, as Leeds prepared to host Leigh in their first home game following the death of Rob Burrow. As if by fate, the game fell on Global MND Awareness Day and Sky Sports did a remarkable job as Leeds Rhinos paid tribute to one of their greatest ever stars who fought the debilitating disease so bravely. The emotion shown by current halfback Brodie Croft following each of his two tries, demonstrated just what the night meant to all involved. It was a truly special night that no one who witnessed it will ever forget.

Wednesday, 17th July

QUEENSLAND 4 NEW SOUTH WALES 14

New South Wales beat Queensland in their own back yard to deny the Maroons a third straight Origin Series win. The victory capped a series comeback for the Blues, who lost 38-10 in the opening game. Having won game two in Melbourne, NSW knew they were still in with a shout of their 17th Series win, but had previously lost six straight deciders at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Tries from Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses secured the win, and Broncos officials watching on were clearly impressed with what they saw as they soon made Blues coach Michael Maguire their boss on a three year deal.

Sunday, 21st July

YORK VALKYRIE 10 WIGAN WARRIORS 18

Throughout the early stages of 2024, Denis Betts was clearly having the desired effect as the new head coach of Wigan Warriors, with his side closing the gap between themselves and the top three Women’s Super League sides, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and York Valkyrie. Having pushed Saints close a week earlier, the wait for a win over one of the dominant trio went on, but that hoodoo was finally broken when tries from Eva Hunter (twice), Ellise Derbyshire and Jenna Foubister along with one Isabel Rowe conversion helped Wigan claim a memorable 18-10 win over eventual Champions York.

Saturday, 17th August

HULL FC 4 LONDON BRONCOS 29

London might have felt like they were on a hiding to nothing after the initial IMG gradings saw them almost certainly facing relegation back to the Championship no matter how well they fared throughout the season. But they never gave up and always dug in. Perhaps no performance better summed up that spirit than when they faced Hull FC at Magic Weekend. Oli Leyland and Josh Rourke were chief tormentors for the capital side who were in sparkling form, as all those inside Elland Road who weren’t Black and Whites fans were cheering for them as if they were their own.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 503 (December 2024)

