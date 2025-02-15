Six Again: Super League sons following in their fathers’ footsteps

SONS following in their fathers’ footsteps occurs in every walk of life and rugby league is no different.

When the game is ingrained in you from an early age it is perhaps no wonder some family names crop up again and again, generation after generation.

This season will see a number of players looking to emulate their dads’ achievements in Super League, and here we pick six that you should look out for.

Lukas Mason (Wigan Warriors)

Having first joined Wigan’s Scholarship programme as a 14 year old in 2020, Lukas Mason, the teenage son of Keith Mason, has progressed through the ranks to be handed a first team contract for 2025. Keith’s career saw him play for Wakefield, St Helens, Castleford and Huddersfield in Super League, as well as a handful of appearances for Melbourne Storm. Could Lukas make his Super League debut this year? Wigan know he has the potential to do so, but he will start the season on loan at London Broncos.

Fletcher Rooney (Castleford Tigers)

Jamie Rooney may have been a fans favourite during his seven seasons at Wakefield, but that hasn’t stopped his 19-year-old son Fletcher from joining their fiercest of rivals in Castleford Tigers. Fletcher has risen through the ranks at the Jungle and made his Super League debut against Leeds Rhinos in the final round of 2023 at the age of 17. He added a further three appearances to his tally in 2024 and will be looking to really make his mark this season. But he will have to challenge Tex Hoy and Luke Hooley for the fullback shirt.

Will Brough (Leigh Leopards)

With just shy of 4,000 points scored across his career with Dewsbury, York, Hull FC, Castleford, Wakefield (twice), Huddersfield and Bradford, Danny Brough was certainly up there with the best. Now Leigh Leopards are hoping that level of flair and skill runs in the family after signing his teenage son Will. With his dad’s genes and the experience of working alongside proven half backs such as Gareth O’Brien and Lachlan Lam, Brough Jnr, who steps up from Wakefield’s reserves, could prove to be every bit the hit his father was.

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Jack Sinfield may be the most experienced name on this page, having already made 15 Super League appearances over the past three seasons, but he’s also perhaps the one with the most pressure on him. The other fathers mentioned here are long retired and, while remembered by fans, may not necessarily be at the forefront of people’s minds. But with Kevin Sinfield’s current status as a national hero for his fundraising efforts, many eyes are inevitably on Jack and whether or not he can prove to be as good a player and human being as his heroic dad.

Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

A matter of weeks after John Cartwight was announced as Hull FC coach from 2025, his son Jed made an immediate move to the MKM Stadium on an 18-month deal and made his debut against Leigh in August. By seeing out 2025, Jed will have already spent longer in Super League than dad John did. Cartwright senior played for Salford in 1997 – making 16 appearances in all competitions as the Reds finished sixth in the league before losing out to St Helens in the Premiership quarter-finals.

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity)

When Bradford Bulls were the team to beat in Super League, Kiwi prop Joe Vagana was one member of the fearsome ‘Awesome Foursome’ and one of the most powerful props in the competition. And it looks like that has been passed down to his son Isaiah, who made the move from New Zealand Warriors to Wakefield ahead of the 2024 season. A broken hand reduced him to 15 appearances last season, but he still played his part in their trophy-success and promotion to Super League, where he will hope to emulate his father’s success.

