Six-match ban for Morgan Smithies

Morgan Smithies has received a six-match suspension after pleading guilty to a Grade D dangerous contact charge.

The Wigan forward was handed a four-game ban for a ‘crusher’ tackle on Castleford’s James Clare that forced him to leave the field on a stretcher.

Smithies had already been given a two-match ban for a headbutt on Grant Millington, leaving him set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result.

One of Super League’s top young players, Smithies has emerged as a pivotal performer for the Warriors under Adrian Lam.

Still only 19, Smithies will now miss the majority of September as he serves his suspension.