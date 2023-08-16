Six mouthwatering Championship clashes set for rugby league broadcast

VIAPLAY’S coverage of the Betfred Championship will switch to Sundays as the battle for promotion to the Betfred Super League hots up in the closing weeks of the season.

The Betfred Championship Grand Final will be played on Sunday October 15, kicking off at 230pm – at the home of the highest-ranked Semi Final winners.

The previous Sunday (October 8), Viaplay will show one of those Semi Finals, live and exclusive with a 630pm kick-off.

They will also show an Elimination Play-Off match the previous Sunday (October 1) – again, kicking off at 630pm.

And Viaplay have selected the Round 27 fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls – currently third and fifth in the table, and very much in the running for Play-Off places – to be shown on Sunday September 24, in the same 630pm kick-off slot.

Viaplay have already confirmed two fixtures to be shown live on Monday Nights in the next four weeks – the Cumbrian clash between Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders on August 21, and the meeting of York Knights and Batley Bulldogs on September 18.

Betfred Championship fixtures live on Viaplay:

Monday August 21 – Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders (745pm)

Monday September 18 – York Knights v Batley Bulldogs (745pm)

Sunday September 24 – Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls (630pm)

Sunday October 1 – Elimination Play-Off TBC (630pm)

Sunday October 8 – Semi Final TBC (630pm)

Sunday October 15 – Grand Final (230pm)