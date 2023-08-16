Brad Schneider set for Hull KR exit

BRAD SCHNEIDER is set to leave Hull KR at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

That has been confirmed by Rovers head coach Willie Peters following the signing of Catalans Dragons playmaker Tyrone May.

Schneider, who joined on a short-term deal from the Canberra Raiders, does not yet have a club for 2024.

“I mean with Brad, it was always short-term, which we’d spoken about initially,” Peters said.

“So I don’t want to talk too much around Brad and where he’s at or where he’s going and like that, but our initial agreement was going to be a short term sort of contract and then see from there.

“But obviously bringing Tyrone in, that’s what we’re looking at to bring in the halves.”

When asked if Schneider would exit Craven Park, Peters said: “Yeah that’s right because we don’t have the quota spot.

“As I said, I don’t want to talk too much about Brad in the media, because I don’t know a great deal in terms of where he’s at.

“We do know that we signed a short-term agreement. He knew that when he came to the club and and through his management so that’s where that’s at.”

On the signing of May, Peters was certainly happy to get the deal over the line.

“Tyrone May, yeah he’s a player, as I said yesterday, we looked at him last year. I’ve known Tyrone from coaching against him in the NRL.

“He’s come over here, he’s had two quality seasons with the Catalans and he became available. It sort of happened pretty quickly but he’s definitely going to add to our squad.

“What we want to do is add some experience and players that have played in big games and he’s certainly done that.

“He’s leading the way over there at the Catalans, he’s having a really strong season and he’s a player that we looked at last year and when he became available this year, and it was available, we went for it.”