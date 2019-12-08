Six on trial for Widnes

Widnes Vikings are trialling a host of players at present, including former Swinton forward Connor Dwyer.

The St Helens Academy product left the professional game at the end of 2017 to focus on matters outside the sport, but has continued to play at Thatto Crusaders.

He is now aiming to impress Vikings coach Tim Sheens (pictured) enough to earn a 2020 contract.

Also training with Widnes at present are former Rochdale duo Jordan Case and Callum Wood, and another St Helens product in winger Kevin Brown.

Backrower or centre Case has played extensively at Rochdale in recent years, while young hooker Wood, brother of Wakefield’s Josh, was with Hornets last season.

Brown signed for York City Knights while studying at university and has also featured for Rochdale on loan.

Hooker Lewis Hulme, who is the son of former Widnes favourite Paul, is another hoping to earn a permanent deal, along with fullback Connor Williams, who worked under Sheens at Salford before sustaining a serious shoulder injury.

Sheens said: “These guys are hoping to get a chance at least with our reserve team and we’re happy to give them an opportunity.”

Sheens had 28 players at training last week as he looks to finalise his 2020 squad.

© League Express (Mon 9th Dec 2019)