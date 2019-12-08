Takeover imminent for Hornets

Rochdale Hornets could have new owners this week, with a vote set to take place on Monday on a proposal, fronted by former Swinton Lions Chairman Andy Mazey (pictured), to take the club into private ownership once more.

As the club is currently fan-owned, any decision about its future needs to be made by members, but coach Matt Calland believes the five-man consortium should be given the green light.

“Things are really looking up,” said Calland.

“I can’t really see anyone voting against the takeover. Andy is coming in with a lot of new ideas and backers and he’s willing to put money into us, which is what the club needs to get to where we need to be.”

Once the future of the club is decided, Calland hopes his recruitment drive can step up a level as he looks to rebuild the squad following their relegation from the Championship.

The latest recruit to join the club is James Connaughton from Rochdale Mayfield. He ticks all the right boxes for Calland, who knows he faces a tough challenge after off-field matters have so far dominated this close-season.

“We’re keen to look at the best local talent in the district,” added Calland.

“Mayfield is the most successful amateur club around and we have a few of their guys now.

“Jimmy fits the bill for us. He’s fit, enthusiastic and I believe he has a really good future in the game.

“We’re still looking to bring players in, but a lot of players have already signed elsewhere, so it is difficult. But we’re still talking to people and we may need to get people in on loan.

“Hopefully once the new ownership has gone through we can really press on with rebuilding the squad.”

© League Express (Mon 9th Dec 2019)