Student hopefuls awaiting the call…

The squads for the North v South Student Origin game will be announced within the week, with details set to be included in next Monday’s League Express.

The match – the final game as part of the selection process for the England Universities side – will be played at Loughborough University on Saturday 1 February.

Players taking part will be those who most impressed in the three Regional Representative games recently staged at Birmingham University.

The sides that day comprised:

MIDLANDS: Nathan Redmond (Loughborough), Daniel Streeter (Nottingham Trent), Rhys George (Loughborough), George Prewitt (Loughborough), Jack Lavin (Loughborough), Brandon Whitaker (Nottingham Trent), Isaac Greene (Loughborough), Luke Perrins (Nottingham Trent), Cieran Dean (Nottingham), Dan Barber (Warwick), Luke Shaw (Lincoln), Andrew Spencer (Nottingham), Rob Branton (Loughborough). Subs: James Amachree (Nottingham), Akintayo Adebayo (Nottingham), Kyle Widnall (Nottingham), Ben Foskett (Wolverhampton), Thomas Greenham (Nottingham Trent), Kyle Jones (Northampton), Owen Rushton (Lincoln).

SOUTH EAST: Felix Clarke (Reading), Max Ndambi (Essex), Josh Bull (Reading), Donovan Noble (St Mary’s), Jayden Gill (St Mary’s), Chris Anderson (St Mary’s), Sam Bloomer (St Mary’s), Charlie Parker (Reading), Tom Firth (St Mary’s), Marcus Hockey (St Mary’s), Rob Young (Reading), Josh Stuttle (St Mary’s), Marc Sellers (St Mary’s). Subs: Pierre Louis Cuminet (Warwick), Sam Featherstone (Warwick), Owen Jones (Reading), Paul Hodgson (St Mary’s), Will Budd (St Mary’s), Ben Tatton (Reading).

NORTH EAST: Dan Coates (Northumbria), Tom Wilcox (Northumbria), Sean Croston (Northumbria), Charlie Frost (York St Johns), Anthony Dyne (Northumbria), Alex Bielby (Northumbria), Stephen Gibbs (York St Johns), Rory Nettleton (Northumbria), Jack Earl (Newcastle), Craig Banks (Sunderland), Cameron Moore (Northumbria), Daniel Ramsey (York St Johns), Jake Lightowler (Northumbria). Subs: Lewis Swann (York St Johns), James Smith (York St Johns), Eoin Bowie (Newcastle), Ben Taylor (York St Johns), Liam Jackson (York St John).

SOUTH WEST: Alex Chapman (Gloucestershire), Kian Monaghan (Gloucestershire), Josh Frost (Gloucestershire), Luke Kilford (Gloucestershire), Mike Holden (Cardiff Met), Charlie Todd (Gloucestershire), Sam Spriddell (Exeter), Connor Whittall (Gloucestershire), Sam Gilder (Gloucestershire), Fin Nuttall (Hartpury), Oliver Airs (Gloucestershire), Sam Fraser (Bath), Jack Coombs (Hartpury). Subs: Ben Moore (Exeter), James McIntosh (Gloucestershire), Oli Perez (South Wales), Stephen Leadbeater (Bath), James Taylor (Gloucestershire), Ryan Eaton (South Wales).

NORTH WEST: Nathan Taylor (Edge Hill), Will Lynch (Liverpool John Moores), Dan Munt (Salford), Brad Calland (Edge Hill), Kevin Brown (UCLan), Alex Smith (Liverpool John Moores), Elias Harrison (Manchester Met), Luke Nelmes (UCLan), Josh Molloy (Liverpool), Conner MacCallum (Manchester Met), Ben Forster (Salford), Alex Eckley (Liverpool John Moores), Tom Millington (Edge Hill). Subs: Jason Holland (Edge Hill), Matty Rudd (Warrington & Valley), Jack Langton (Liverpool), Sam Makin (Edge Hill), James McDaid (Liverpool).

YORKSHIRE: Jay Taylor (Huddersfield), Matt Wyatt (Leeds), James Abbott (Hull), Matty Chrimes (Leeds Beckett), Eddie Bailey (Leeds Beckett), Kieran Smith (Huddersfield), Richard Pogson (Leeds Beckett), Ben Bradshaw (Hull), Linden Metcalfe (Leeds Trinity), Liam Grimmett (Sheffield), Hassan Hussein (Leeds City), Jordan Bull (Leeds Beckett), Ryan Langton (Huddersfield). Subs: Sufyaan Rafi (Huddersfield), Elliot Jones (Hull), Nat Lyons (Leeds Beckett), Josh Oliver (Huddersfield), Ben Stevens (Leeds).

The North and South coaching and management teams have, meanwhile, been confirmed.

Adam Houston (North East) will coach the North; he will be assisted by Alex Davidson and Dan Hardy, of North West and Yorkshire respectively. Matt Airey (Yorkshire) is Team Manager.

Ben Whincup of the South West is the South’s Head Coach, with Martyn Rothwell (Midlands) and Dan Roberts (South East) acting as his assistants. The Midlands’ Ryan Cousins is Team Manager.