Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Luke Gale primed for debut

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are still looking for their first win of the 2023 Super League season as they host Hull FC at Belle Vue on Thursday night.
Trinity definitely improved in their 32-18 loss to the Warrington Wolves last weekend, but Mark Applegarth’s men still have a zero on the table.
Hull, meanwhile, stemmed a seven-game losing run with victories over Huddersfield Giants and then Wigan Warriors at the weekend.
Team news and injuries
Trinity will be without Liam Kay following his failed Head Injury Assessment in the loss to Warrington, but Luke Gale could make his Wakefield debut. Tom Lineham is back in the reckoning.
There is just one change by Tony Smith to the 21-man squad that beat Wigan last week with Jack Brown coming in to replace Harvey Barron.
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
5 Tom Lineham
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
16 Josh Bowden
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
33 Will Dagger
37 Luke Gale
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.