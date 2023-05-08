Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Luke Gale primed for debut

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are still looking for their first win of the 2023 Super League season as they host Hull FC at Belle Vue on Thursday night.

Trinity definitely improved in their 32-18 loss to the Warrington Wolves last weekend, but Mark Applegarth’s men still have a zero on the table.

Hull, meanwhile, stemmed a seven-game losing run with victories over Huddersfield Giants and then Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

Team news and injuries

Trinity will be without Liam Kay following his failed Head Injury Assessment in the loss to Warrington, but Luke Gale could make his Wakefield debut. Tom Lineham is back in the reckoning.

There is just one change by Tony Smith to the 21-man squad that beat Wigan last week with Jack Brown coming in to replace Harvey Barron.

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

16 Josh Bowden

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

33 Will Dagger

37 Luke Gale

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.