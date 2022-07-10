RFL to make decision following cancellation of League One match

The RFL’s compliance department will rule on Saturday’s cancelled London Skolars versus Keighley Cougars fixture.

The plug was pulled the day before the match because Skolars were unable to provide appropriate medical cover.

West Wales Raiders versus Doncaster in April was cancelled for the same reason. Doncaster were awarded a 48-0 win.

Skolars said in a statement: “With the regular doctor unavailable and a number of others used by the club in the past also unable to attend, after an extensive search, the club has been unable to find a suitable replacement, and, after consultation with the RFL, decided to cancel the game.”

