Sky Sports’ broadcast schedule revealed for July as Warrington Wolves given three priority slots

SKY SPORTS will cover an historic night in Wigan on Friday July 12, as for the first time in the town there will be a double header of Men’s and Women’s derbies against St Helens.

That is one of many highlights of the broadcast schedule that has been agreed for Rounds 16-19 of the Betfred Super League (July 5-27), as the battle for the Play-Offs gathers pace in the Men’s and Women’s competitions.

Wigan Warriors Women played their first match at The Brick Community Stadium against Barrow Raiders last month, and this will be the first time they have hosted their local rivals at the ground.

The Warriors, after appointing Denis Betts as coach in the off-season, offered further evidence of their growing competitiveness by giving Leeds Rhinos a fright in last weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Finals – but Saints underlined their status as the team to beat by crushing York Valkyrie to secure their fourth consecutive Cup Final appearance.

The Betfred Super League clash that follows will provide Matt Peet’s Warriors with a first chance to take revenge for the defeat they suffered against Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a titanic struggle on Good Friday – with the rivals meeting for a third time this season at Magic Weekend in Leeds in August.

Sky Sports will continue to cover all six matches from every Betfred Super League round, with two matches from each round selected for exclusive coverage.

The exclusive picks in Round 16 will see Huddersfield Giants travelling to Warrington Wolves on Friday July 5 with a score to settle after Sunday’s thumping defeat in the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final, and the following day sees a meeting of Play-Off rivals Hull KR and Catalans Dragons at Sewell Group Craven Park.

There’s a return to Thursday night action in Round 17 with the Wolves hosting Leeds Rhinos, and the following weekend kicks off with a blockbuster between St Helens and Warrington on Friday July 19, before Hull KR face the Rhinos at Headingley in a Saturday afternoon clash.

Round 19 features two more derbies, with Huddersfield hosting Leeds on Thursday July 25, and Warrington at Wigan the following night in what will be a repeat of the Challenge Cup Final.

Sky Sports Betfred Super League coverage, Rounds 16-19:

*Denotes Sky Sports exclusive selection

Round 16

Friday 5 July

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm

St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Mix – 8pm

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm

Saturday 6 July

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos – Sky Sports Action – 3pm

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action* – 530pm

Sunday 7 July

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action – 3pm

Round 17

Thursday 11 July

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Friday 12 July

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Wigan Warriors Women v St Helens Women – Sky Sports Action* – 530pm

Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm

Saturday 13 July

Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Action, 530pm

Round 18

Friday 19 July

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos – Sky Sports Showcase, 805pm

Saturday 20 July

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Arena, 2pm

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action*, 3pm

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Round 19

Thursday 25 July

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Friday 26 July

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Hull KR v London Broncos – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Saturday 27 July

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action, 6pm

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast