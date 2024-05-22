Castleford Tigers prepare for Super League 2025 with double signing of Innes Senior and Louis Senior

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signings of Ireland internationals Innes and Louis Senior on two-year deals.

The Senior brothers both originally signed for the Tigers for the 2024 Super League campaign on loan deals from Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.

The flying wingers have represented Ireland previously in the 2021 World Cup, with Innes currently sitting on 13 tries in Tigers colours in all competitions, while his brother Louis has also had a bright start to his Tigers career, scoring five tries.

Castleford’s Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson said: “With Innes he came into the squad as a fringe player and as we talk about our DNA and talk about our big, tall, athletic outside backs, he fit that perfectly. He’s came in and lit Castleford alight and to be one of the top try scorers in Super League is a great testament to him and how he finishes. I think when you look at adding quality to a squad, we had to go to Innes hard and get him to commit to us.”

“You see what he’s doing early on and you think, well if only you could find another that was like him and looked like him and plays like him and luckily he has a twin brother!

“Louis has come in and done exactly the same, scoring full-length tries and finishing tries really well. So, to get them both tied down and to have the opportunity to play like for like on either wing is only good for Castleford moving forward and I think if you look at the back line we’re putting together it’s very exciting for the future.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast