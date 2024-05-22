Adrian Lam reveals how close he came to leaving Leigh Leopards and addresses Lachlan Lam’s future

ADRIAN LAM has revealed that he looked at a number of opportunities before deciding to pen a new contract extension with Leigh Leopards.

The Leigh head coach earned promotion to Super League with the Lancashire club in 2022 before lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023, but he was linked with a move to Hull FC as well as the South Sydney Rabbitohs at stages in the past few weeks.

For Lam, he has made the right decision by signing a new three-year deal with the Leopards.

“As a professional when you’re coming off contract, you have got to look at the opportunities that are there to take the best one moving forward,” Lam said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“There was interest from the NRL and here in Super League but there are things in rugby league and in my career that you’ve got to make sure you make the right decisions and I think I did that in the end with Leigh.”

Meanwhile, Adrian spoke about his son, Lachlan’s, future at the Leigh Sports Village with the halfback also being linked with a move back to the NRL.

“Lachlan is contracted to Leigh for this year and the next year and like all players that come from Australia, they have a dream to go back and play in the NRL and that’s Lachlan’s as well.

“If that opportunity does come up then I won’t stand in his way because I know how big that chance would be.

“Like all players that would make that choice, we would support them and not stand in their way. We have developed players that were no names when they came to us.

“We will be ok and we will survive, Lachlan has been unbelievable for us and has created great memories for us.”

