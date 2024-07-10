Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin gives verdict on Brad Arthur’s appointment at Leeds Rhinos

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has given his verdict on Brad Arthur’s appointment at Leeds Rhinos.

The West Yorkshire club announced the capture of the former Parramatta Eels head coach yesterday on a deal until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The length of the deal took a number of people by surprise, with a new boss potentially set to be appointed for 2025 and beyond.

On Sky Sports‘ The Verdict, Wilkin was asked if it was a good appointment to which he replied: “Yeah, I think so.

“I think it’s really interesting he mentions standards and raising standards that have been brought in because Leeds feel like they need guidance and leadership until the end of the year.

“It seems strange just to announce a coach to the end of this season and not beyond. But that maybe shows you where Leeds are at, that they’re sort of desperately looking to make a run on the play-offs and maybe Brad Arthur is the man to help them do that for the rest of 2024.”

Leeds currently sit two points outside the top six play-offs, with a fixture against Warrington Wolves taking place tonight.

