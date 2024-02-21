Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin names the Super League coach under the most pressure in 2024

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has named Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson as being the Super League coach most under pressure at the start of the 2024 season.

Appointed on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021 Super League season, Watson failed to inspire the Giants to a play-off finish in 2023, with the club enduring a difficult year.

With a whole host of new signings ready to take to the field in 2024, including ex-Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune alongside former Hull FC winger Adam Swift and ex-NRL forward Jack Murchie, Huddersfield owner Ken Davy continues to back Watson.

That, in itself, makes Watson the Super League coach under the most pressure, according to Wilkin.

“I think they’ve got to do something. I don’t think there’s a man under more pressure at the start of the year than Ian Watson,” Wilkin said.

“I think Ken Davy sent out a statement of intent last year, he said, ‘This is my strongest squad. I’ve never had a stronger squad than this’. To say that at the start of the year and then underwhelm like they did, there has to be pressure.

“They have brought in players like Adam Clune from the NRL and several new signings. The biggest one for me, and it’s a loss for Hull FC, is Adam Swift. I think he’s been exceptional for Hull FC, so he is a big loss for them and it’s a massive gain for Huddersfield.”

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC), Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons), Josh Jones (retired), Jermaine McGillvary (Wakefield Trinity), Chris McQueen (retiring), Nathan Mason (Australia), Adam O’Brien (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Peats (retiring), Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights), George Roby (York Knights), Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) and Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) all left the Giants at the end of the 2023 season.

