Sky Sports pundit links ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming with two Super League sides for 2024

SKY SPORTS pundit Jenna Brooks has linked former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming with two Super League sides for the 2024 season.

Leeming has signed a deal with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2023 NRL season and though Brooks explained that the hooker’s preference is to stay beyond that, the Sky pundit reported last night that he could trigger the attention of St Helens and Catalans Dragons if he does return to the UK.

At present, both James Roby and Michael McIlorum are approaching the back end of their careers at St Helens and Catalans respectively, with both men expected to retire at the end of the season which would pave the way for Leeming to become the number one hooker at either club.

Upon moving, Leeming said: “I want to be playing week in week out, that’s what I’ve come here to do. I’ve not come here to have a look around and see the different facilities or way of living. I’ve come here to play rugby league, that’s my job and that’s what I’ve come here to do.”