“Really damaged” Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks backed for Super League move

WESTS TIGERS halfback Luke Brooks has endured a tough number of years in the NRL.

After signing a million-dollar extension a couple of years ago, Brooks has failed to live up to expectation and continues to be in the spotlight regardless.

Now though, rugby league legend Scott Sattler believes Brooks needs to move to Super League in order to reinvent himself after a tough time Down Under, comparing the Wests man to Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft both of whom excelled in Super League after being much maligned in the NRL.

“I think the best for Luke Brooks would be, go to the U.K Super League, start again,” Sattler said on SEN.

“He’s on big money, he’s not going anywhere with the money he’s on… unfortunately it’s the situation they’re (the Tigers) in because they’ve got him signed to a long deal on big money.

“They made that decision based on a kid that became the halfback of the year… it’s all about confidence when your team’s not making finals and you’re the man wearing the number seven.

“For Luke Brooks, when he comes to the end of his contract this year and he may not gather any interest from other clubs, there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘You know what, I’m going to go to the U.K Super League’.

“Like Jackson Hastings did, like Brodie Croft is doing right now, go and reinvent yourself, get some confidence back in your game, there’s nothing wrong with it.

“I truly believe Luke Brooks is really damaged physiologically around where he sits in the game at the moment.”

Brooks has been linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos, though head coach Rohan Smith rubbished those reports by stating that he had had no conversation with the halfback or his management.