Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League duo on short-term deals

BRADFORD BULLS have swooped on a Super League duo following a number of injuries to Mark Dunning’s forward pack.

The two men are Huddersfield Giants forward Jack Bibby and Wakefield Trinity man Rob Butler.

21-year-old Bibby is a front row forward who made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors against Hull Kingston Rovers last year before penning a three-year deal with Huddersfield Giants.

24-year-old Butler has most recently plied his trade with Wakefield Trinity, who he joined in 2022 having enjoyed a short spell at Warrington Wolves.

Prior to his time at the Wolves, the 6ft 3in powerful prop spent four years at London Broncos.

Bradford boss Mark Dunning believes the duo will add strength in depth and competition to our middle unit.

“We have been working really hard, looking at permanent/loan signings as well as dual registration, I am delighted we have been able to bring in Jack Bibby on loan from Huddersfield Giants and Rob Butler from Wakefield Trinity who will add some strength in depth and competition to our middles.

“Particularly with the suspensions and the well documented injury to Michael Lawrence, we are down in that area and they come in full of energy and they are really committed and excited about joining us and we welcome them with open arms.

“There’s always potential to do a deal but all parties have to be receptive, we will get both of them in the building and see how they fit and take things from there, there is no pressure on either.

“We are still looking at a number of players and seeing if we can do deals where we can, we are looking for the right fit for us and give us what we need. That is the whole deliberation and due diligence you do when it comes to doing recruitment properly.”