Sky Sports pundits predict who will get relegated from Super League in 2023 and who will win the Grand Final

THE 2023 Super League season kicked off last night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as Warrington Wolves took on the Leeds Rhinos in the opening game.

Prior to kick-off, five Sky Sports pundits were asked which Super League team would win the Grand Final and who would be relegated.

Just four Super League teams were named by Barrie McDermott, Jon Wells, Jon Wilkin, Jenna Brooks and Paul Sculthorpe.

McDermott, Wells, Wilkin and Brooks all predicted Wakefield Trinity, who have appointed former player Mark Applegarth as head coach following the disappointment of Willie Poching, to be relegated whilst former St Helens hero Paul Sculthorpe went for the Leigh Leopards.

At the other end of the table, it’s perhaps no surprise that Wilkin went for Saints to lift the Grand Final trophy for a record fifth successive time as did Sculthorpe and McDermott.

However, Jon Wells and Jenna Brooks both went for Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors who lifted the Challenge Cup in 2022.

It remains to be seen who – if any – will be right but all we do know is we are in for a brilliant ride!

Relegated

Wakefield Trinity – Barrie McDermott, Jon Wells, Jon Wilkin, Jenna Brooks

Leigh Leopards – Paul Sculthorpe

Grand Final winners

St Helens – Barrie McDermott, Paul Sculthorpe, Jon Wilkin

Wigan Warriors – Jon Wells, Jenna Brooks