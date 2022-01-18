Sky Sports to show more Women’s Super League games as fixtures released

Sky Sports will show live matches from the regular season of the Women’s Super League for the first time in 2022.

Two matches in the season will be broadcast as part of double headers with men’s matches on Thursdays.

The first will come on June 23, when St Helens host Leeds Rhinos in a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final, at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Then on July 21, Leeds will feature again with a home clash against Wigan Warriors at Headingley, with both games starting at 5.30pm.

Like last season, Sky will also provide live coverage of the play-off semi-finals and Grand Final.

The full fixtures have been released for the 2022 season, in which the Women’s Super League has been split into two divisions of six with one team getting promoted and relegated between them for 2023.

In Group 1, St Helens will begin their title defence against rivals Wigan on the weekend of May 15, while Leeds face Castleford Tigers and York City Knights travel to Huddersfield Giants.

In Group 2, Super League newcomers Barrow Raiders and Leigh Miners Rangers begin with home ties against Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity respectively, while Bradford Bulls face Featherstone Rovers.

There are 10 rounds of fixtures culminating in late August, when the top four in each group will qualify for semi-finals, followed by a Grand Final on the weekend of September 17-18.

“Every season brings significant steps forward for Women’s Rugby League, and confirmation that Sky Sports will show live coverage of two regular season fixtures as well as the Semi Finals and the Grand Final is a great announcement to make as we publish the fixtures,” said Thomas Brindle, the RFL’s Head of Growth and General Manager of the BWSL.

“Sky’s live coverage of the last two Grand Finals in 2019 and 2021 was a huge boost to the profile and prestige of the BWSL, and this is further evidence of their great support of Women’s Rugby League.”