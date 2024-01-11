Son of Bradford Bulls legend makes move to Wakefield Trinity as Daryl Powell moves into untapped market

ISAIAH VAGANA, the son of Bradford Bulls legend Joe Vagana, has signed for Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal.

It’s fair to say that Wakefield have moved swiftly to capitalise on amendments to visa requirements which have now allowed UK clubs to acquire younger overseas talent.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – and Trinity have acted fast.

Vagana is just 23 years old and is the son of the legendary Joe Vagana the Bradford Bulls and New Zealand International prop forward. He stands at 6’3.

He has progressed through the New Zealand Warriors squad since 2020 and has recently been on the fringes of his NRL debut.

His career started at the Mount Albert Lions junior club in NZ and he represented the Junior Kiwis International team in 2019. Last season he played 24 games for the Warriors in their NSW cup side at both prop and back row.

Vagana will take the squad number 19 shirt for Trinity in 2024.

