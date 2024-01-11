Hull KR announce squad numbers with three signings earning first-team shirts and hint of a new signing

HULL KR have confirmed their first-team squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season.

Peta Hiku has been given the number one jersey following his move from North Queensland Cowboys, while former Castleford Tigers player Niall Evalds takes number two and Oliver Gildart, added from Leigh Leopards, takes number four.

Mikey Lewis has received the number seven shirt, replacing Jordan Abdull, while Jez Litten takes number nine, after both made their England debuts last year.

Dean Hadley and James Batchelor have been promoted to numbers eleven and twelve, while new club captain Elliot Minchella retains the 13 jersey.

New signings Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May, Neil Tchamambe and Joe Burgess take the 16, 20, 26, 27, 34 and 35 shirts respectively.

2024 Squad Numbers

1 Peta Hiku

2 Niall Evalds

3 Tom Opacic

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Ryan Hall

6 Roger Millward

7 Mikey Lewis

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 George King

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Matt Parcell

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Matty Storton

18 Available

19 Yusuf Aydin

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

21 Corey Hall

22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

23 Louis Senior

24 Reiss Butterworth

25 Harvey Moore

26 AJ Wallace

27 Tyrone May

28 Zach Fishwick

29 Louix Gorman

30 Leo Tennison

31 Lennie Ellis

32 Connor Barley

33 Harvey Horne

34 Neil Tchamambe

35 Joe Burgess

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.