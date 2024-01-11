Hull KR announce squad numbers with three signings earning first-team shirts and hint of a new signing

HULL KR have confirmed their first-team squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season.
Peta Hiku has been given the number one jersey following his move from North Queensland Cowboys, while former Castleford Tigers player Niall Evalds takes number two and Oliver Gildart, added from Leigh Leopards, takes number four.
Mikey Lewis has received the number seven shirt, replacing Jordan Abdull, while Jez Litten takes number nine, after both made their England debuts last year.
Dean Hadley and James Batchelor have been promoted to numbers eleven and twelve, while new club captain Elliot Minchella retains the 13 jersey.
New signings Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May, Neil Tchamambe and Joe Burgess take the 16, 20, 26, 27, 34 and 35 shirts respectively.
2024 Squad Numbers
1 Peta Hiku
2 Niall Evalds
3 Tom Opacic
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Ryan Hall
6 Roger Millward
7 Mikey Lewis
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Jez Litten
10 George King
11 Dean Hadley
12 James Batchelor
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Matt Parcell
15 Sam Luckley
16 Jai Whitbread
17 Matty Storton
18 Available
19 Yusuf Aydin
20 Kelepi Tanginoa
21 Corey Hall
22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
23 Louis Senior
24 Reiss Butterworth
25 Harvey Moore
26 AJ Wallace
27 Tyrone May
28 Zach Fishwick
29 Louix Gorman
30 Leo Tennison
31 Lennie Ellis
32 Connor Barley
33 Harvey Horne
34 Neil Tchamambe
35 Joe Burgess
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.