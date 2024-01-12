Hull FC confirm extra security actions with Hull KR fans segregated for Super League derby clash

HULL FC have confirmed extra security actions for their round one derby clash against Hull KR on Thursday 15 February.

An increased police and stewarding presence will be in force in and around the MKM stadium before, during and after the match to further ensure the safety of all supporters present following anti-social behaviour in last season’s Good Friday clash between the two sides.

As such, Rovers have been allocated a set amount of tickets for the MKM Stadium and will not be given further ticket allocations.

To segregate the fans, KR supporters have been allocated the entire North Stand for this fixture. To accommodate this, any 2024 Hull FC members who have purchased a North Stand membership for this fixture will be moved to the South Stand (unreserved).

Hull KR released this statement last night concerning the fixture which said: “Hull FC, the SMC and the Safety Advisory Group have confirmed our ticket allocation for the mouth-watering Super League Round 1 fixture at the MKM Stadium.

“Hull KR will receive an allocation of 3,750 tickets across North Stand blocks 2 to 7, and East Stand blocks 1 – 3. Supporters are reminded that there is fixed segregation within the concourse between North and East Stand. Additionally, new segregation has been installed at the MKM Stadium which will split the North Stand into two blocks.

“Following a number of behaviour issues between supporters at the Good Friday tie last year, the club will receive NO further ticket allocations. No tickets will be issued to Hull KR supporters in the West Upper. Tickets for this area will only be available via Hull FC to supporters with a purchase history via Hull FC’s ticketing platform within the last three years.”

KR and FC go into this fixture having earned one victory apiece against each other in 2023, with Rovers thrashing the Black and Whites 40-0 in April before FC got their own back in July with a 16-6 win.

