Son of Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock signs first professional Super League deal

LEWIS PEACOCK, the son of former Leeds Rhinos star Jamie Peacock, has signed his first professional Super League deal.

The former Stanningley junior joined the Leeds Rhinos Academy earlier this year on an initial trial period and has impressed the Academy coaching staff to earn himself a two-year deal.

Speaking about securing his first professional deal Peacock said, “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Leeds has given me.

“It’s been a goal since I was younger to play for Leeds. The coaches here are great. They always want to get the best out of you and they’re always motivating you so I just feel like the environment here is really good.

“This season, I’ve got to keep training hard and showing the coaches that I’ll be good on the field. I feel like the first team is a big step right now but if I keep progressing with the coaches helping me, it’s something I can aim for.”

Peacock played Rugby League at Stanningley from the age of seven but switched codes to focus on Rugby Union at school, Woodhouse Grove, where he caught the attention of the Rhinos coaching staff. He was offered a three-month trial period at the Rhinos to train with the Under-18s players and got minutes under his belt in the annual pre-season friendly against Hunslet in February.

Leeds Rhinos Head of Youth John Bastian said, “We watched Lewis playing Rugby Union for Woodhouse Grove and you could see little facets of his game that might suit Rugby League. We loved his effort during those games. He played quite a bit of Rugby League in his formative years and we asked him to come down for a trial.”

Academy head coach Tony Smith added: “He’s tough, carries the ball strong and is willing to learn and that is all you can ask from a junior player.

“It was evident that he had a fair bit to do in regards to getting fitter out on the field. He came in just after Christmas and showed the right attitude. He’s got a good work ethic. If you look at his development from when he first came two months ago until now, he’s massively improved. The way he applies himself to training is really good and he’s been a pleasure to work with.”