Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as two sit out for Andy Last’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against high-flying Warrington Wolves this Friday night at The Jungle.

The Tigers stemmed their four-game losing run at home to Leeds Rhinos last Thursday in a tense 14-8 affair, whilst Warrington continued their unbeaten start to 2023 with a win over Leigh Leopards.

It will be the second time that Daryl Powell will have visited The Jungle since leaving Castleford back at the end of 2021.

Team news and injuries

Mahe Fonua will miss this clash for the Tigers after failing his HIA last week, but Alex Sutcliffe could return from concussion protocols. There is also the first call-up of the season for youngster Jacob Hookem, whilst George Lawler is out with a sternum injury.

Warrington will also be without Josh Thewlis after he failed his HIA in the win over Leigh.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

9 Paul McShane

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

30 Jacob Hookem

31 Jason Qareqare

32 Liam Watts

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

18 Tom Mikaele

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

31 Jamie Reddecliff

34 Matty Russell