Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as two sit out for Andy Last’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against high-flying Warrington Wolves this Friday night at The Jungle.
The Tigers stemmed their four-game losing run at home to Leeds Rhinos last Thursday in a tense 14-8 affair, whilst Warrington continued their unbeaten start to 2023 with a win over Leigh Leopards.
It will be the second time that Daryl Powell will have visited The Jungle since leaving Castleford back at the end of 2021.
Team news and injuries
Mahe Fonua will miss this clash for the Tigers after failing his HIA last week, but Alex Sutcliffe could return from concussion protocols. There is also the first call-up of the season for youngster Jacob Hookem, whilst George Lawler is out with a sternum injury.
Warrington will also be without Josh Thewlis after he failed his HIA in the win over Leigh.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
9 Paul McShane
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
30 Jacob Hookem
31 Jason Qareqare
32 Liam Watts
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
18 Tom Mikaele
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
31 Jamie Reddecliff
34 Matty Russell