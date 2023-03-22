Tyrone May on his future, desire to play alongside brothers, French lessons and difference between NRL and Super League

LEAVING your brothers and parents behind and going to a foreign country on your own is perhaps one of the toughest choices a sportsman can make.

For Catalans Dragons star Tyrone May, that is the reality having signed for the French club ahead of the 2022 Super League season and living in the European nation on his own.

Now, 26-year-old May is loving life in the south of France after it took a while to settle in.

“It’s going good, the weather is good, I’m cruising and loving it,” May told League Express.

“I’d been told before about the weather and stuff but it is a bit different to what I’m used to with the language.

“There is also the two hour break from 12-2 and Sundays are closed so that was all a bit different but I’m used to it now.

“It was difficult to get used to at first because I’ve always lived with my parents and brothers. I never really lived out of home but I came here on my own so it was a difficult transition.”

Immersing himself in the French culture is something that the Samoan international is keen on, with May taking French lessons in order to make life in Perpignan easier.

“It’s difficult and hard but it’s something that I want to try and get better at and keep improving.

“It breaks down barriers of communication just in general life and it will allow me to have better conversations with all the boys and people in general.”

May made the move to Catalans ahead of the 2022 season after being sacked by NRL Premiers Penrith Panthers. The 26-year-old signed an extension late last year to continue his career in the south of France.

But, beyond 2023, May isn’t sure – though he is keen to play alongside his brothers Taylan (Penrith) and Terrell (Sydney Roosters).

“I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I do like it here. There is no rush for me to go anywhere else or make a decision on that yet.

“I need to discuss it with my brothers and then we will make a decision as a family. My ambition is not to return to the NRL in general, my ambition is to play with both my brothers together at one club.

“How that plays out I guess we will see what happens but that’s the ultimate goal. I want to do our family proud all together.

“Terrell plays at the roosters, he is 23 and had one of his best games so far at the weekend and Tiny (Taylan) is out for the season with the ACL injury.”

May was also asked about the difference between Super League and the NRL on the field.

“Probably the speed of the game, it’s a lot faster and all games are televised so you can’t really miss anything.

“Then again it’s good to have the referees back their own decision and then the game can keep flowing.”