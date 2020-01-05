Sonny Bill rubs shoulders with Paul Pogba and Manchester United stars

Sonny Bill Williams met up with Manchester United stars after linking up with Toronto Wolfpack last week.

The Kiwi megastar visited the club’s Carrington training facility at the weekend and posed for photos with a number of their stars, including Paul Pogba.

Williams landed in the country to link up with the Wolfpack ahead of the Super League campaign, having signed a multi-million pound deal to play for Brian McDermott’s side.

His first few days in training caught the eye of McDermott, who expressed his satisfaction at Williams’ physical condition.

“He’s come back in great shape,” McDermott said.

“The guy’s a training freak, anyway, a gym freak. You can’t keep him out of the gym. He looks good.”

Andrew Dixon and Chase Stanley are the only two players yet to rejoin the group ahead of the new campaign, but are due to report back imminently.

The club will launch its new kit next week.