Sonny Bill Williams faces knee operation

Sonny Bill Williams could undergo surgery on a knee injury next week.

Williams was a notable absentee from the Wolfpack squad that defeated Huddersfield on Wednesday night, in what was their first win of the year.

SBW has been nursing a knee problem for several weeks but may now go under the knife to sort the issue out.

“Sonny Bill has a bit of a sore knee, we may have a look at having that operated on,’ Brian McDermott said.

“It’s just a bit grumbly, he might go get checked out Saturday. Fingers crossed, by all accounts, it’s going to be a ten-day to two-week recovery at worst.”